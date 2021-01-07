Thursday, 07 January 2021 – Kennedy Maina Mwangi, a former cameraman at Citizen TV, has been exposed for allegedly defrauding Kenyans.

Kennedy reportedly sends messages to unsuspecting Kenyans seeking financial help while pretending to be in distress.

A man called Rueben Kinyanjui became a victim of Kennedy’s con games on Christmas night.

When he inquired from Royal Media Services whether Kennedy works there, he was told that he was fired a long time ago.

Despite being fired, the notorious conman still uses Royal Media Services job card to defraud Kenyans.

This is how he was exposed.

See his photos.

