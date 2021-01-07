Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is on a mission to completely finish President Uhuru Kenyatta politically in Mt. Kenya.

This is after he welcomed former NTV journalist, Esther Mwihaki, into his camp after yesterday’s meeting.

Mwihaki, who was recently elected the Member of County Assembly (MCA) for Gaturi Ward in Murang’a County, was introduced to DP Ruto by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

The DP said that her victory should motivate women and youth to seek elective leadership positions irrespective of their socio-economic status.

The former NTV correspondent floored Jubilee’s candidate in the December by-election signaling danger for the ruling party.

She had vied on the People’s Empowerment Party ticket whose party leader is Moses Kuria.

According to Kuria and his Kikuyu counterpart, Kimani Ichung’wa, Jubilee was losing popularity in the Mt. Kenya region due to the internal divisions triggered by the alliance between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Smaller parties have been courting Ruto who had already stated that should the ruling party be untenable for him, he would not hesitate to abandon it.

Kuria’s PEP is among such outfits along with the newly registered United Democratic Alliance (UDA), whose wheelbarrow symbol is associated with Ruto and The Service Party formed by former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

Ruto appears to have deviated from the party position, particularly during the Msambweni by-election in which he backed independent candidate Feisal Bader, despite Jubilee opting out of the contest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST