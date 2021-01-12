Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – The plan to coronate Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, as Gusii elder and spokesman has flopped.

This is after some leaders opposed the move, saying Dagoretti MP Simba Arati is the undisputed Gusii spokesman.

Led by Arati himself, the leaders vowed not to recognize Matiang’i as their tribal chief if the elders proceed with their clandestine plan to give the Interior CS the crown.

The leaders noted that those yearning to pass the baton to Matiang’i should tell the community if Arati had failed to warrant his removal as the de facto spokesman of the Abagusi.

However, Gusii elders have vowed to proceed with crowning Matiang’i as the Gusii kingpin to chart the community’s political path after a meeting on Sunday.

The elders, together with some Gusii leaders, led by Governor James Ongwae and Senator Sam Ongeri, found Matiang’i to be the best man to hold the title after what he has done for the entire region.

The Kenyan DAILY POST