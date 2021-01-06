Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s new party, United Democratic Alliance (UDA), risks disintegration after divisions emerged amongst leaders in Machakos County allied to the DP in regards to which candidate should be the flag bearer in the upcoming senatorial by-election.

According to reports, former Machakos Senator and an ally of the DP, Johnstone Muthama, is rooting for former Machakos County Deputy Governor, Bernard Kiala, to succeed the late Boniface Kabaka.

However, another faction in the DP’s camp is lobbying for Ex-Agriculture Assistant Minister Peter Kaindi.

Muthama has in the recent past positioned himself to strategically influence politics in Machakos as he delivers wins for ‘Hustler Nation’ as exhibited in his role in Feisal Bader’s win in Msambweni on December 15, 2020.

The former Senator is said to be keen on influencing who becomes the next Machakos County Senator.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA), chaired by Muthama, has already attracted 10 aspirants for the Machakos senatorial race, all vying for the party’s ticket.

They include; Nairobi based Businessman Gilbert Maluki, politician Patrick Mathuki, former Matungulu West MCA Magdaline Ndewa, Kiala, University of Nairobi don John Musingi, insurance underwriter Urbanus Ngengele, Kaindi, Titus Ndambuki and Winfred Mutua.

On Monday, MPs Vincent Musyoka (Mwala), Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East) and Victor Munyaka (Machakos Town) were accompanied by Kaindi when they visited DP Ruto at his Karen office.

Munyaka described Kaindi, a former MP for Kathiani, as best suited and politically strategic to deliver a win for the Hustler Nation in the March 18, by-election.

“I will campaign for him in Machakos Town and he will definitely deliver a win for us,” Munyaka stated.

He, however, stated that the DP’s camp was keen on fronting a candidate that will ensure a victory in the by-election.

The publication further reported that DP Ruto was set to host the aspirants at his Karen home on Wednesday, January 6, where they are expected to forge a winning team.

UDA is moving to finalise the party’s candidate as it gears up for campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST