The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa. APHRC seeks to recruit a Financial Accountant to join a team of other finance professionals at the Center.

Duties/Responsibilities

Financial posting and recording:

  • Coding and posting all transactions into the financial system while ensuring adherence to finance procedures.
  • Ensuring payment documents are properly supported and duly approved during posting; this includes checking whether all expenditures have the correct project allocation.
  • Enquiring on issues pertaining to the bank accounts from the bank.
  • Timely resolutions of bank transactions queries.

Financial reporting and general finance:

  • Ensuring compliance with internal controls and recommending on areas for improvement.
  • Providing financial information for planning, budgets and status on program activities; this includes such activities as provision of copies of documents supporting transactions.
  • Ensuring proper filing and maintenance of accounting records.
  • Providing support for financial transactions for project reporting as necessary.
  • Dealing with internal and external parties.

Preparation of bank reconciliations.

Payroll fees processing:

  • Preparation of field staff fees payments ensuring they are properly approved and supported and processed.

VAT and Withholding Tax returns filing.

Qualifications, experience and skills

  • Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field;
  • Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA III) or Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) equivalent;
  • At least 3 years’ experience working in an international NGO;
  • Proficiency in Navision Dynamics;
  • Strong analytical skills;
  • Strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion;
  • Ability to meet strict deadlines; and
  • Must have a high level of initiative and ability to work independently.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their cover letter and CV through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/  by February 07, 2021. Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate.  Cover letters should be addressed to:                          

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.

