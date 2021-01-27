The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa. APHRC seeks to recruit a Financial Accountant to join a team of other finance professionals at the Center.

Duties/Responsibilities

Financial posting and recording:

Coding and posting all transactions into the financial system while ensuring adherence to finance procedures.

Ensuring payment documents are properly supported and duly approved during posting; this includes checking whether all expenditures have the correct project allocation.

Enquiring on issues pertaining to the bank accounts from the bank.

Timely resolutions of bank transactions queries.

Financial reporting and general finance:

Ensuring compliance with internal controls and recommending on areas for improvement.

Providing financial information for planning, budgets and status on program activities; this includes such activities as provision of copies of documents supporting transactions.

Ensuring proper filing and maintenance of accounting records.

Providing support for financial transactions for project reporting as necessary.

Dealing with internal and external parties.

Preparation of bank reconciliations.

Payroll fees processing:

Preparation of field staff fees payments ensuring they are properly approved and supported and processed.

VAT and Withholding Tax returns filing.

Qualifications, experience and skills

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field;

Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA III) or Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) equivalent;

At least 3 years’ experience working in an international NGO;

Proficiency in Navision Dynamics;

Strong analytical skills;

Strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion;

Ability to meet strict deadlines; and

Must have a high level of initiative and ability to work independently.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their cover letter and CV through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by February 07, 2021. Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.