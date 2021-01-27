The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa. APHRC seeks to recruit a Financial Accountant to join a team of other finance professionals at the Center.
Duties/Responsibilities
Financial posting and recording:
- Coding and posting all transactions into the financial system while ensuring adherence to finance procedures.
- Ensuring payment documents are properly supported and duly approved during posting; this includes checking whether all expenditures have the correct project allocation.
- Enquiring on issues pertaining to the bank accounts from the bank.
- Timely resolutions of bank transactions queries.
Financial reporting and general finance:
- Ensuring compliance with internal controls and recommending on areas for improvement.
- Providing financial information for planning, budgets and status on program activities; this includes such activities as provision of copies of documents supporting transactions.
- Ensuring proper filing and maintenance of accounting records.
- Providing support for financial transactions for project reporting as necessary.
- Dealing with internal and external parties.
Preparation of bank reconciliations.
Payroll fees processing:
- Preparation of field staff fees payments ensuring they are properly approved and supported and processed.
VAT and Withholding Tax returns filing.
Qualifications, experience and skills
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field;
- Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA III) or Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) equivalent;
- At least 3 years’ experience working in an international NGO;
- Proficiency in Navision Dynamics;
- Strong analytical skills;
- Strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion;
- Ability to meet strict deadlines; and
- Must have a high level of initiative and ability to work independently.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their cover letter and CV through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by February 07, 2021. Only short listed candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
African Population and Health Research Center, Inc
APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru
P.O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi
Website: www.aphrc.org
APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.