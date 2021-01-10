Title: Finance Officer

Report to: Principal

Location: Nairobi

Employment Terms: Full Time

Job description

The Nairobi School invites applications from qualified, competent and experienced Kenyans for the

position of Finance Officer.

To ensure organization and coordination of the school finance function, financial reporting and advise and

proper financial record keeping.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Ensuring proper school financial planning

2. Reporting all financial matters to the Principal

3. Assisting in the preparation of annual School Financial Budgets

4. Proper management of financial records and receipts

5. Reconciling daily, Monthly and Yearly financial transactions

6. Preparation of Balance sheets

7. Processing of Invoices

8. Resolving financial disputes raised by Parents or school Suppliers

9. Being a key point of contact for other departments on financial and accounting matters

10. Implementation of cash management strategies

11. Assisting in any internal and external audits and maintenance of a running list of previous audit

recommendations and the status of their implementations.

12. Ensuring proper preparation and management of staff payroll

QUALIFICATIONS

1. Holder of Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or related field

2. Holder of Professional qualification CPA-K

3. Active member of ICPAK

4. Fully conversant with PFM Act

5. Experience in using financial software and advanced MS Excel skills

6. At least 5 years’ finance experience in a busy educational institution (Public) in a similar capacity

7. Strong ethics with an ability to manage confidential data

8. Ability to multitask, prioritize and manage time efficiently

9. Ability to work well with management and staff at all levels

10. Good interpersonal skills

11. Ability to work under pressure

12. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

13. Extremely well organized and self-directed individual with sound technical skills and analytical ability

How to apply

Qualified and competent applicants to send their CV, academic and Professional qualifications and

testimonials to the undersigned by 20th January 2021.

In addition, the following documents will be required.

1. Valid Certificate of Good conduct

2. HELB clearance certificate

3. Credit Reference Bureau clearance certificate

4. Valid Tax Compliance certificate

5. Compliance to requirements of Chapter 6

Application to be addressed to:

The BOM Secretary

Nairobi School

P.O. Box 30047 – 00100

NAIROBI