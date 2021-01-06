Aga Khan Education Services
Finance Officer
The Position
- The job holder will organize and streamline finance function and coordination within the Academy schools in Nairobi.
- He/ She will be required to ensure that the internal control, accounting processes, and financial policies are adhered to as well as ensuring completeness, accuracy, and timeliness of Revenue, payables, cash and bank transactions, reconciliations functions, and records within the schools.
- S/he will also be responsible for monitoring the budgets and production of all reports required on a timely basis.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage and supervise the Finance team and the procurement assistant at the Academy, Be responsible for the accuracy of financial records and processes,
- Collaborate closely with Coordinators, Heads of Departments, the Facility manager, and other budget holders.
- Provide financial data, including budget information, to support to the Head Teachers of the Nursery, Junior and Senior Schools. Oversee the creation and maintenance of the School Inventory and managing the Procurement
- Assistant, the librarian, the lab technicians, the IT technicians in the cataloging, issuing, and maintaining of educational equipment/resources.
- Will prepare a budget/actuals analysis on a monthly basis for circulation to HT and CO.
- Will interact with HTs, CO, Support auditors conducting school audits.
- Will be answerable for all receipts and payments of the school
The Requirements
- Degree in Commerce or any other related field
- CPA –K will be an added advantage
- 5 years of experience in administrative or accounting environment in a learning institution
How to Apply
Apply here.