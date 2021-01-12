LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that is renowned for its implementation of health programs at scale in Kenya. Through its vision of Healthy Empowered Communities, LVCT Health is a leader in designing and implementation of innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, sexual and reproductive sexual and gender based violence programs reaching the most vulnerable populations. The organization works with government and other stakeholders at national and county levels.

LVCT Health receives multi-year funding from various donors including PEPFAR CDC, USAID, Elton John AIDS Foundation, UN agencies and other foundations to carry out program and research activities in multiple sites across various counties. Funds are used by LVCT directly with some sub granting to partner organizations as required.

LVCT health seeks to fill in the following key position: –

POSITION: Finance Manager

REPORTING TO: Operations Director

LOCATION: Nairobi

Job Purpose

Reporting to the Operations Director, the Finance Manager will establish and maintain sound financial management practices and ensure the Organization’s compliance with LVCT Health and Donor procedures, rules and regulations. The Finance Manager will supervise Senior Finance Officers and Accountants to ensure effective implementation of finance management and accounting roles.

Key Roles & Responsibilities

Provide leadership to finance aspects of the organization, financial management, sub award management and accounting

Establish and maintain sound and transparent accounting and fiscal control procedures for financial and sub award aspects of projects;

Prepare and/or update manuals outlining policies, processes and procedures for financial systems and ensure implementation across the organization

Ensure proper accounting of all project transactions using LVCT Health’s accounting system and in line with local and funding agency requirements

Manage banking operations and reconciliations

Ensure compliance of financial systems with LVCT Health policies and procedures, donor rules and regulation, award requirements, and Government of Kenyan laws;

Develop, analyze and monitor program budgets; monitor and track obligations and expenditures against budgets;

Advise senior leadership regularly on financial and related matters. Prepare regular reports for presentation to management and the board indicating performance, trends and projections

Provide technical assistance, as needed, to local partners and technical teams on financial compliance and reporting

Prepare and submit annual, quarterly and any ad hoc financial reports to Donors

Ensure preparation and maintenance of filing system for financial documents in readiness for audits or tax reporting purposes and participate in financial audits

Liaise with Internal Audit & Compliance Manager and external auditors in the review of project financial management and development of strategies to reduce financial risk

Participate in resource mobilization efforts by contributing to the development of high- quality budgets aligned to workplans, maximizing savings and investments of restricted and unrestricted funds

Line management of direct reports including reviewing of roles, JDs, conducting performance appraisals, mentorship and capacity development

Qualifications

A Master’s degree in Business, Accounting, Finance or related field relevant to the position requirements.

Professional certification (CPA-K) is a requirement and a member of

At least 7 years of experience in financial management for large complex projects, of which at least five years were working in the field of international

At least 3 years of experience working with US government funding mechanisms

Strong computer skills, advanced MS Excel skills, IT systems familiarity

Highly innovative and motivated organizational leader

Willingness to travel to the field

Required Competencies: –

The ideal candidate will either be proficient or advanced in the following set of competencies, specific to this position’s level Management.

Accountability – Takes ownership of work responsibilities and holds high Keeps commitments and takes appropriate actions to ensure obligations are met. Pursues efficiency and effectiveness and adheres to LVCT Health policies and procedures.

– Takes ownership of work responsibilities and holds high Keeps commitments and takes appropriate actions to ensure obligations are met. Pursues efficiency and effectiveness and adheres to LVCT Health policies and procedures. Team Building – Demonstrated team and people management abilities with a focus on growing staff, mentoring and coaching junior professionals;

Demonstrated team and people management abilities with a focus on growing staff, mentoring and coaching junior professionals; Communication – Makes clear, persuasive oral presentations. Listens effectively and clarifies information as needed. Writes in a clear, concise, organized, and convincing manner for the intended audience. Keeps employees and colleagues apprised with relevant information.

Time Management – Ability to stick to deadlines and time

– Ability to stick to deadlines and time Problem Solving – ability to use critical thinking to identify and analyze problems, weigh relevance and accuracy of information, generate and evaluate alternative solutions, and makes recommendations.

– ability to use critical thinking to identify and analyze problems, weigh relevance and accuracy of information, generate and evaluate alternative solutions, and makes recommendations. Excellent analytical and numerical skills

Problem solving and decision making aptitude

Negotiation skills and the ability to develop strong working relationships

A keen eye for detail and desire to probe further into data

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org .

The closing date is January 15, 2021. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our websitewww.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process