In the last 9 years, Sanergy has delivered and scaled the most affordable and sustainable solutions for non-sewered, safe sanitation in rapidly growing cities. We aspire to serve 1 million people living in Nairobi through practical, desirable, and cost–effective sanitation solutions, and to serve tens of millions of people around the world who face the same challenges as Nairobi. At the same time, we are expanding across Kenya and partnering with cities such as Kisumu. Our growth in the next 5 years will hinge on the ability to leverage our knowledge of policy as well as our strategic partnerships both within government & with ecosystem partners to understand policy and legislation of Sanergy’s operating environment, both at the national and at the devolved levels of government.

However, according to the World Bank, it will take 150 years for Kenya to achieve full WASH coverage at current spending rates. For the government to be able to transform its WASH sector, and for Sanergy to partner with the government at scale, we must work to strengthen the regulatory environment and increase the amount of funding that goes to WASH. These streams of work are dependent on each other: the better the regulation, the easier it is to attract capital; the more capital there is, the more regulation is needed to make sure people are being served.

Sanergy is looking for an exceptional individual who seeks to transform Kenya by joining our Government Affairs and Policy team. The Finance & Regulatory Specialist will examine and analyse the fiscal and regulatory regime in Kenya as well as other countries in which Sanergy plans to expand or support local partners in expanding sanitation services, and then will fight for regulatory and financial reform in the sector. Together with other teams within Sanergy, the Finance & Regulatory Specialist will establish strategies as to how the current fiscal and regulatory regimes could be amended within the legal jurisdiction. The Finance & Regulatory Specialist will also support Government Departments through technical support & policy amendment to sustainably improve finance regimes.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and deploy a strategy to work closely with relevant government stakeholders to increase the prioritization of national and county budgeting in WASH and sanitation.

Work with the system to become involved in the budget-making process in Kenya.

Build capacity of government and other relevant stakeholders on the importance of increased financing reform to shape future growth of sector Understand how.

Develop recommended financing structures and mechanisms – with hard numbers to back up the ideas! – to promote government investment in serving low–income areas with sanitation.

Develop and deploy a strategy to work closely with relevant government stakeholders to strengthen the regulatory environment such that non–sewered sanitation is recognized and measurable.

Build capacity of government and other relevant stakeholders on the importance of regulatory reform to shape future growth of the sector.

Develop recommended metrics for stakeholder analysis and uptake.

Coordinate, prepare, or review regulatory submissions for projects.

Maintain current knowledge base of existing and emerging regulations, standards, or guidance documents.

Interpret regulatory rules or rule changes and ensure that the company stays aligned with regulatory rules.

Key Qualifications

5 to 10 years of work experience in research & analysis in the areas of law and financing (financing for government projects a preferred specialisation)

Demonstrated understanding of regulatory reform work

Demonstrated understanding of national and county budgeting processes

Demonstrated understanding of the WASH sector in Kenya

Strong connections to relevant government stakeholders

A Master’s Degree in Finance Law (or a related degree)

A self-starter who is motivated to conduct research without supervision

Highly organized team player, with proactive and flexible work style.

Language: English required. Fluency in French or Swahili is a plus.

Humility, integrity and a sense of humour.



How To Apply

To apply, please submit here a cover letter clearly indicating your available start date (include notice period), your interest in this role, and your resume/CV that includes a list of three referees by Sunday 17th January 2021. Please note that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

