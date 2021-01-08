Nova Pioneer is looking for a superstar Finance Assistant to help manage its Accounting & Reporting function for a short stint of 3 months as a maternity reliever. This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of an innovative network of schools that is developing generations of innovators and leaders who will shape the African Century.

ABOUT NOVA PIONEER

Imagine a world in which every young person across Africa attends a school that truly sets them up for success in the 21st century. A school that cares about individual students and allows them to explore the world around them. A school that focuses more on developing skills than on memorizing content. At Nova Pioneer, we have done more than just imagine this future, we are bringing it to life. Nova Pioneer is a pan-African, independent network of schools offering high quality, accessible education from pre-primary through secondary school. Nova Pioneer uses a unique, enquiry-based learning approach that encourages students to ask “why” instead of telling them the “what”. It allows them to form their own thinking through exploration, investigation and collaboration. Nova Pioneer currently has 13 schools in South Africa and Kenya with a vision to launch 100 schools and reach tens of thousands of students across the African continent in the next decade. To learn more visit www.novapioneer.com.

Responsibilities

Key responsibilities for the role include:

Liquidity Management : Ensure that the company has sufficient liquidity to settle all its obligations as they become due. To accomplish this task you will need to be able to forecast spending & receipts 1-3 months in advance, and provide insights to management regarding any gaps or opportunities for wealth maximization that might arise

Supplier Management Weekly processing of payment requests to ensure timely payment of all obligations, Weekly review of AP aging within guidance, and follow up for older balance to come up with resolutions

General Ledger Management: Weekly posting of each week's transactions

Compliance: Monthly filing of withholding & VAT taxes

Reconciliations: Weekly reconciliation of all cash and cash equivalent accounts, Monthly statement reconciliation with credit suppliers to ensure nil variances, Monthly reconciliation of related party ledger accounts

Reporting: Monthly reporting to the finance & other teams on above responsibilities

Training & Development : Support the development of an AP manual to guide AP processes, Lead team in monthly activity that helps build Nova Pioneer Culture Principles in the team

ABOUT YOU

Skills, Experience & Qualifications required:

A Bachelor’s Degree (in Business preferred)

CPA (K) or Finalist or its equivalent (ACCA, CA etc)

A minimum of 1-2 years of working experience.

Experience in GL management – specifically AP management.

Experience in a startup or in a company that gives you significant autonomy and responsibility is a plus!

Results driven: goal oriented, moves fast and takes ownership of work.

Have strong skills working with data: Know how to structure data in a compelling way Analyze data to pull out key insights and trends & Make data-driven decisions.

Have strong project management skills: able to juggle multiple tasks and meet deadlines and targets.

Excitement about our organizational culture—and in particular, be fired up to challenge yourself by embracing mutual vulnerability and a fire-hose of feedback.

Ability to treat all confidential information with the utmost professionalism.

How to Apply

Does working at Nova Pioneer excite you? If so, then apply now!

Please note: Where a copy of your resume is required, copying and pasting from a formatted document e.g. Microsoft Word may not result in the formatting transferring correctly to the final resume. You are encouraged to attach your resume in Microsoft Word® or PDF format to protect formatting

All applications will be reviewed and applicants notified of next steps within a week of this closing date. There are a series of stages in the Nova Pioneer interview process and candidates will be moved forward in the process depending on their success in the previous stage. The process is as follows:

Phone interview: a short conversation to understand your skills and experience a little better.

Practical demonstration of what you can do: you will complete a written task or a demonstration related to the role you are applying for.

In-person interviews: at this point you will visit one of our schools to meet the team and participate in a series of in-person interviews.

Final interview: you’ll have a final conversation with the hiring manager before decisions are made.