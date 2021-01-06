Aga Khan Education Services
Finance Assistant
The Position
- The Job holder will be required to assist the Finance Officer to run the finance office for all the Academy Units.
- He/ She will be required to ensure that the accurate preparation of financial documents, internal controls, accounting processes, and financial policies are adhered to. Manage the Student Information System application, Petty cash
Key Responsibilities
- Action the school’s financial procedure in accordance with statutory guidelines, school and education department policy and practice.
- Issue fee and other invoices as per approved fee schedule and in line with fee information for trips, extracurricular activities, peripatetic music lessons and other activities.
- Record, reconcile and bank all fees and other payments on a daily basis in the school’s Finance system.
- Issue receipts through the school’s Finance system in a timely manner
- Follow up with debtors under the Finance Officer’s supervision.
- Process reimbursements and caution requests under the Finance Officer’s supervision
- Produce reports manually and from SIS as requested by Finance Officer, CO and HTs
Maintain school petty cash according to approved policy and procedures, facilitate issuance and accounting of floats
The Requirements
- Degree in Commerce or Administration
CPA- II
- 3 years of experience in accounting work in a learning institution
