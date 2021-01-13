WHO WE ARE

Moko Home + Living is bringing modern furniture designs and world-class customer service to every Kenyan family. Our customers dream of a welcoming place to sleep, relax, and host their guests, but they tell us this isn’t easy – they either have to break the bank or settle for low-quality furniture. Join us in building the products, the brand, and the operations, to put quality, affordable living within everyone’s reach. Since our founding, we have reached over 100,000 Kenyan homes with our products, attracted global investment, and grown from a start-up to a growth-stage company with 300+ employees.

WHAT YOU’LL DO

Moko’s Finance and Administration Manager supports all of our teams as we work to put a smile on the faces of millions of customers. This role is about leading our accounting, managing processes for serving our customers and employees, collecting and sharing data needed for key decision-making and helping us make the best use of our resources. Our perfect match is just as excited about crunching numbers and improving financial controls as coaching a junior accountant through a new reconciliation or working with our production coordinator to manage overtime more effectively.

THE ROLE IN BRIEF

Lead key accounting and finance functions

Serve as the company’s chief accountant, managing accounting officers and taking overall responsibility for accuracy of all financial reporting and tax compliance

Manage short-term cash flows, balancing inflows and outflows and making decisions around short-term investment and forex management

Ensure adequate controls are in place to support judicious use of company resources

Coordinate financial accountability and control across the organization – lead budgeting, ensure expenses are accurately tracked to cost centres, realize opportunities for reducing risk and cost

Prepare monthly management accounts, payroll and statutory filings

Coordinate the annual audit process in collaboration with external auditors

Conceptualize, implement, and monitor the Company’s internal audit process

Drive planning, reporting, compliance and administration

Work with the company’s directors to support company-wide financial analysis and planning

Support development and reporting against key metrics across teams; prepare key investor reports

Take ownership of key administrative functions including management of insurance, compliance and elements of HR – ensure strong processes and appropriate resources are in place

Develop and lead a high performing team

Invest in coaching and development of your team, taking advantage of opportunities to grow team members’ responsibilities and keep pace with company growth

Maintain a high-performance culture, rewarding outstanding accomplishment

Hire and coach new talent into your team in line with the company’s expansion strategy

CAREER GROWTH + COMPENSATION

Moko invests in building the capacity and skills within our team. Your manager will invest significant time in your career development. We provide constant, actionable feedback delivered through mentorship from the management team. Because of our rapid growth, we constantly have new roles opening up and opportunities in many functions. This results in fast career growth for those who are ready to take up the challenge.

ARE YOU OUR DREAM CANDIDATE?

Fully qualified accountant (CPA-K) with a bachelor’s degree in finance or accounting

At least three years’ experience managing a team of accountants, preferably in a manufacturing environment

A strong command of accounting to IFRS standards and Kenya tax laws

A management skill set and passion for supporting team members to realize their full potential

Excited by getting the details right and running efficient processes

Eager to stretch functional experience beyond finance to support planning, reporting and administration across the organization

Strong analytical skills and an advanced analysis toolkit including expertise in Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets

An initiative-taker, problem-solver and quick learner eager to work autonomously guided by regular feedback from the company’s senior leadership

Hungry to take advantage of the development opportunities within a quickly-growing company

How To Apply

Visit moko.co.ke/careers to apply online