Finance and Administration Internship

Job Type: Full Time

Job Category: Facilities Management

Closing Date: January 19th, 2021

Location: Nairobi

Cytonn Properties LLP is a facility and property management entity providing rental property supervision and management, which includes rent and service charge collection, tenancy relations management, service providers management and property maintenance among other property management needs. This removes the inconvenience that comes from being a landlord in a gated community, which is taken up by Cytonn Properties’ team thus guaranteeing a satisfactory income to owners of the properties.

Cytonn Properties does this by offering expertise and personalized attention in the management individual property units, working efficiently and effectively to maintain the units and common facilities of the developments, allowing the residents to live stress free and productive lives.

The management concept is founded on professionalism, integrity, accountability and quality service that guarantees the maximum return for the owners’ investment while maintaining the property at the highest standards to attract and retain the best tenants’ possible, leading to capital preservation and appreciation. As such we have adopted global facilities and property management best practices in our management model to ensure that we deliver to promise.

The role will allow successful candidates to participate in an intense 12 weeks training and work in the Cytonn Properties and Real Estate functions of the group. He/she will work with other members of the team in various assignments.

Responsibilities

Assist in period-end closing activities, including billing of utility, rent, service charge and property management fees from the facilities and management system, in addition to issuing statements by 1st of each month.

Support compliance enforcement for collections of billed amounts and apply policy in place to enhance collections.

Receipt daily deposits and create deposit detail, receipt of payments journals, file paper documentation.

Bank and cash reconciliations and substantiate financial transactions with verified source documentation.

Assist in preparation of monthly, quarterly and annual financials and accounting reports.

Assist in preparing annual budgets and review expense ledgers and assist in recovery reconciliations including to ensure cost-effectiveness.

Support review of service contract and the associated bills, including the procurement and settlement of the service providers payments as per the contracts.

Support facility management in repair costs analysis that will be presented against approved budgets by the Management Company.

Support annual audit and present financials to Management Company.

Support site facility management compliance to all procedures as listed in the lease and the Property Manager agreement.

Assist in developing and monitoring service level maintenance contracts schedules are performed as per contracts and schedules.

Ensure that facilities meet government regulations including payment of statutory requirements such as rent and rates and also meet environmental, health and safety standards.

Assist in processing move-ins including leases issued to tenants of units managed by the property manager, tenancy application form for all tenants, as well as processing move-outs in the tenancy clearance exit form for any admin & accounting issues.

Drafting reports and making written recommendations.

Any other duties that may be assigned to the Analyst.

Qualifications

A Bachelor’s degree in a business related discipline from a recognized university with a minimum of Second Class Honors, Upper Division

Minimum of B+ in KCSE

CPA(s) or its equivalent is an added advantage

Good communication skills

A keen interest in investments and real estate

Proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong numeracy, analytical, strategy and research skills

Able to handle multiple tasks and prioritize accordingly

LEARNING OPPORTUNITIES

The opportunity to be part of a young and dynamic team delivering efficient facility and property management services to landlords and/or residents of signature developments by Cytonn Real Estate.

The successful candidates will be required to be mutli-talented and especially on team building skills, working with suppliers, owners & residents and provide support in building a harmonious community.

How to Apply

Click here to apply for the job