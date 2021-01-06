Job Title: Finance and Admin Manager
Nature of Job: Full Time
Industry: Automotive Industry
Salary: 60,000- 70,000K
Job Location: Nairobi
Availability: Immediately
Job Description
Reporting the CEO, the Finance and Administration Manager will ensure prudent financial management, accounting, operations and human resource management.
Responsibilities
Finance
- Develop and implement policies and procedures relating to financial accounting, management and budgeting
- Responsible for day to day operations of Finance, HR and Admin Department
- Ensure the accuracy, completeness, integrity and reliability of all financial information and meeting the deadlines;
- Oversee the general accounting function that includes company accounting, cash management/reconciliation, financial analysis and reporting, Internal Audit and balance sheet management.
- Asset management and optimization & proper record keeping, Supplier payments and reconciliations
- Budget preparation and management activities and ensure all expenses are within assigned budgets.
- Responsible for overall financial planning and management including cash flow, creditors and debtors
- Prepare financial reports including presentation of the same to the management.
- Facilitate internal audits and ensure audit follow up and action lists are addressed in a timely manner, ensure that the organization learns from audits and reviews so as to continuously improve its operations.
Operations
- Responsible for job allocation, scheduling and day to day operations in the garage to ensure timely delivery of service
- Oversee procurement process and supplies required in the garage to ensure cost efficient practices and cost effective operations
- Receive and review feedback from clients and follow up to ensure customer satisfaction
- Continuously evaluate and identify opportunities business process improvements that would positively impact the customer’s experience.
HR & Admin
- Develop and advice on HR policies and procedures to ensure they comply with the statutory regulations
- Coordinate recruitment process in line with the company policies and procedures
- Maintain staff records and leave management
- Responsible for payroll administration
- Oversee staff performance management
- Handle and resolve staff disciplinary matters
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance or equivalent experience
- Professional accountancy qualification (CPA, ACCA)
- At least 7 years’ work experience at a middle or senior level in finance and administration
- Strong accounting background with ability to prepare budgets, cash flow projections and financial
- Good knowledge in HR Management and knowledge of Kenyan Labor Laws
- Familiarity with Automotive industry will be an added advantage
How to apply
If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described to send CVs quoting the expected salary to Jobs@JardineHR.co.ke by 7th January 2021 clearly marking – “Finance and Admin Manager” on the subject line.
Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.