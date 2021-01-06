Job Title: Finance and Admin Manager

Nature of Job: Full Time

Industry: Automotive Industry

Salary: 60,000- 70,000K

Job Location: Nairobi

Availability: Immediately

Job Description

Reporting the CEO, the Finance and Administration Manager will ensure prudent financial management, accounting, operations and human resource management.

Responsibilities

Finance

Develop and implement policies and procedures relating to financial accounting, management and budgeting

Responsible for day to day operations of Finance, HR and Admin Department

Ensure the accuracy, completeness, integrity and reliability of all financial information and meeting the deadlines;

Oversee the general accounting function that includes company accounting, cash management/reconciliation, financial analysis and reporting, Internal Audit and balance sheet management.

Asset management and optimization & proper record keeping, Supplier payments and reconciliations

Budget preparation and management activities and ensure all expenses are within assigned budgets.

Responsible for overall financial planning and management including cash flow, creditors and debtors

Prepare financial reports including presentation of the same to the management.

Facilitate internal audits and ensure audit follow up and action lists are addressed in a timely manner, ensure that the organization learns from audits and reviews so as to continuously improve its operations.

Operations

Responsible for job allocation, scheduling and day to day operations in the garage to ensure timely delivery of service

Oversee procurement process and supplies required in the garage to ensure cost efficient practices and cost effective operations

Receive and review feedback from clients and follow up to ensure customer satisfaction

Continuously evaluate and identify opportunities business process improvements that would positively impact the customer’s experience.

HR & Admin

Develop and advice on HR policies and procedures to ensure they comply with the statutory regulations

Coordinate recruitment process in line with the company policies and procedures

Maintain staff records and leave management

Responsible for payroll administration

Oversee staff performance management

Handle and resolve staff disciplinary matters

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Finance or equivalent experience

Professional accountancy qualification (CPA, ACCA)

At least 7 years’ work experience at a middle or senior level in finance and administration

Strong accounting background with ability to prepare budgets, cash flow projections and financial

Good knowledge in HR Management and knowledge of Kenyan Labor Laws

Familiarity with Automotive industry will be an added advantage

How to apply

If you believe your experience, competencies and qualifications match the job and role specifications described to send CVs quoting the expected salary to Jobs@JardineHR.co.ke by 7th January 2021 clearly marking – “Finance and Admin Manager” on the subject line.

Only the shortlisted candidates will be contacted.