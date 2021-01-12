Job Title: Finance and Accounts Assistant

Terms of Engagement: Temporary for one (1)Year

Remuneration: Gross Consolidated Remuneration of Ksh. 40,000 per month

Duties and Responsibilities

Posting of transactions to the Quick Books accounting software and ERP System

Processing payments and documents such as invoices, journal vouchers, staff reimbursements and statements

Checking and confirming adequate documentation for cheques preparation

Assisting in the preparation of annual, quarterly and monthly financial and management reports

Carrying out bank reconciliations as required

Assisting in budget preparation process to ensure timely presentation to the relevant agencies

Assisting in the implementation of the EBKs finance manual

Reviewing the adequacy of supporting documents for staff float requests, reports and accuracy of the computations provided by staff.

Carrying out the filing of accountable documents

Assisting in procurement processes where necessary

Assisting in the preparations of departments work plans and budgets.

Maintaining accurate books of accounts

Preparing and processing payment vouchers as per EBKs policies and proceduresChecking and approving petty cash payments as per approved procedures

Assisting in the preparation of audit schedules

Reviewing revenue deposits and issuing receipts as appropriate

Performing any other ad-hoc accounting and administrative duties as maybe assigned by the Finance Manager from time to time.

Qualifications

Degree in Commerce (Finance or Accounting Option) or a relevant qualification from a recognized university.

CPA (K) or its equivalent;

Membership in ICPAK will be an added advantage;

Proficiency in computer application skills:

Quick Books/ERP Skills

Competencies and Skills

Proficiency in IT;

Planning skills;

Ethical and integrity.

Analytical skills.

Good Communication and reporting skills.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements are invited to log onto the Boards recruitment portal via https://ebk.or.ke /career-opportunities and must complete the registration and submit the same as well as attach the following documents;

· Cover Letter

· Detailed CVs (giving current contact details of three (3) referees),

· Copies of all academic and professional certificates, copies of testimonials, details of current position, current remuneration

· Copy of National Identification Card or Passport.

All applications must be submitted through the e-recruitment portal to be considered. No Hard Copy Application will be accepted.

Only apply for one (1) position of which you are most suited.

All applications (Cover Letters) must be received not later than 28th January, 2021 at 1700Hours.

THE REGISTRAR/CEO

ENGINEERS BOARD OF KENYA,

P. O. Box 30324-00100 NAIROBI. The Board is an equal-opportunity employer in keeping with its obligations under the Constitution of Kenya 2010 particularly Articles 10, 27(4) and 232. The Board therefore encourages qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race, culture, religion, marital status or disability to apply