KEMRI –CCR PHRD clinical trials Project is currently looking for a motivated individual to fill in the following positions

Position: Field Officers R 8

Location: Thika (2 positions)

Reports to: Study Coordinator.

Purpose

To support community engagement activities, participant recruitment and retention activities for a research clinic team providing services to adolescent girls and young women.

Responsibilities

Work with the clinic team to identify and recruit eligible persons for study participation

Identify and support activities aimed at maintaining high retention of study participants

Conduct outreach activities in order to engage eligible participants

Attend and participate in trainings, team/staff meetings, and other events as needed

Bring to the study teams’ attention any problems, challenges, observed in study activities

Perform other duties as assigned or required

Education and Professional Training

Diploma in Counseling, Social work, Nursing or Clinical Medicine from a recognized Institution

Training and experience HIV Testing and Counseling and reproductive health sciences

Competencies

Knowledge of STI, HIV/AIDS care

Basic counseling

Basic IT and social media skills

Demonstrated knowledge on sexual and reproductive health service delivery

Experience

Minimum of 1 years’ experience with direct involvement in patient care or outreach- especially in adolescent, paediatric and youth targeted centers

Experience working with adolescents and young people- particularly with young women in reproductive health delivery required

Peer support, outreach and coordination an added advantage

HIV Counseling and Testing skills an added advantage

Should be familiar with the Ministry of Health systems

The eligible candidates will be based in Thika with frequent travel to sites within the Central region.

Terms of Employment

Employment is a one-year renewable contract with a probation period for the first 3 months. Salary is negotiable within the appropriate grade depending on education, experience and demonstrated competency.

How to Apply

All applicants must meet each selection criteria detailed in the minimum requirements.

Must include a current CV with names of at least 2 referees

Must include copies of academic and professional certificates

A duly signed application letter indicating the vacancy reference with copies of documents listed above should be sent to: phrdrecruit@pipsthika.org not later than 2nd February, 2021.

KEMRI IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER COMMITED TO DIVERSITY; PERSONS WITH DISABILITY, WOMEN, YOUTH AND THOSE FROM MARGINALIZED AREAS ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY. KEMRI DOES NOT CHARGE A FEE AT ANY STAGE OF ITS RECRUITMENT PROCESS INCLUDING APPLICATION, INTERVIEW AND PROCESSING OF OFFER LETTER. IF ASKED FOR A FEE, REPORT SUCH REQUEST IMMEDIATELY.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.