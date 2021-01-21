VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: QUALITATIVE FIELD INTERVIEWERS FOR THE PATHOME PROJECT

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in its PATHOME Project that will be conducted in Nairobi County.

The project aims to collect environmental, behavioral, spatial, economic, and microbial data to characterize the enteric pathome along pathways for disease diffusion and the intersection of humans and animals with these pathways.

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Recruiting study participants who meet the eligibility criteria

2. Mobilizing study participants

3. Consenting study participants

4. Conducting structured observations and facilitating any interviews

5. Writing and submitting comprehensive notes of interviews and observations.

6. Ensuring that data is of high quality

7. Participating in resolving queries as they arise

8. Participating in weekly team meetings

9. Performing other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor, project manager, or the principal investigator

Minimum Qualifications

1. Should have a bachelor’s degree in veterinary science, animal science, environmental health, community health, public health or related field

2. Be a resident of Nairobi, preferably from Kibera, Harambee, and Jericho

3. Have proven experience in data collection using electronic data capture methods

4. Proficient in English and Kiswahili languages (verbal and written)

5. Excellent communication, interpersonal, and report writing skills

6. Must be fully available for the training and during the entire data collection period (approximately 1 year)

7. Flexible and available to work during the odd hours (when necessary) under minimum

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by January 27, 2021 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Qualitative Field Interviewer- PATHOME Project.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.