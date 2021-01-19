VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: QUANTITATIVE FIELD INTERVIEWERS FOR THE PATHOME PROJECT

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa.

The APHRC invites applications for Quantitative Field Interviewers in its PATHOME Project.

The project aims to collect environmental, behavioral, spatial, economic, and microbial data to characterize the enteric pathome along pathways for disease diffusion and the intersection of humans and animals with these pathways.

Duties & Responsibilities

1. Recruit the study participants who meet the eligibility criteria

2. Consent participants

3. Mobilize study participants

4. Conduct surveys on all study participants

5. Collect samples from all recruited study participants and areas

6. Write and submit comprehensive notes of data collection and any other observations.

7. Prepare data collection progress reports and updates in liaison with the project team.

8. Ensure that data is of high quality and participate in resolving queries as they arise

9. Any other task assigned by the supervisor, project manager, or principal investigator

Minimum Qualifications

1. Should have a Bachelor’s degree in veterinary science, animal science, environmental health, community health, public health or related field

2. Be a resident of Nairobi, preferably Kibera, Harambee, and Jericho

3. Have proven experience and skills in quantitative research work (e.g., using a survey tool in collecting quantitative data)

4. Have proven experience in data collection using electronic data capture methods

5. Proficient in English and Kiswahili languages (Verbal and written)

6. Excellent communication, interpersonal, and report writing skills

7. Be prepared to work full time on the project for the duration of the study (approximately 1 year).

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by January 22, 2021 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Quantitative Field Interviewer – PATHOME Project.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.