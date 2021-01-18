VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: QUALITATIVE FIELD INTERVIEWERS FOR THE STaRS PROJECT

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multi disciplinary research.

Our research addresses important development issues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa

The APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in its STaRS project.

The project aims to identify and catalyze the replication of evidence-based, low-cost interventions that can be implemented to change social attitudes, practices, and beliefs in order to foster positive gender norms and improve adolescent sexual reproductive health outcome.

Duties and Responsibilities

Obtain and document informed consent from the study participants prior to the interviews

Conduct and record in-depth interviews with parents and adolescents

Perform other duties as may be assigned by the Principal Investigator

Qualifications

1. Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, Sociology or related disciplines

2. Ability to conduct interviews in both English and Swahili

3. Must have experience in conducting in-depth interviews with adolescents

How to Apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications including a cover letter and CV with contacts of three referees by January 22, 2021 to cvs@flexi-personnel.com.

Please indicate on the subject line of the email “Qualitative Field Interviewer – STaRS Project.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.