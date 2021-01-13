VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: QUALITATIVE FIELD INTERVIEWERS FOR THE COVID-19 SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH STUDY IN KENYA

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.

Our research addresses important developmentissues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.

Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa

APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in its COVID-19 Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Study to be conducted across select counties in Kenya (Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos, and Kakamega).

The main aim of the project is to assess the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on SRH services in Kenya

Duties and Responsibilities

Recruit participants who meet the eligibility criteria

Obtain informed consent from study participants

Interview recruited study participants

Take notes and compile comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing notes / reports

Complete, edit and submit all interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor

Keep updated records and databases of assigned work

Other related activities, assigned by the supervisor and project manager

Ensuring safety of data collection tools and equipment assigned

Perform other duties as may be assigned by the Principal Investigator

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, Sociology or related disciplines

Previous experience working in the field of sexual and reproductive health research

Ability to facilitate interviews in English and Swahili

Fully available for training and during the entire data collection period

Experience in note taking during qualitative discussions

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Potential candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV containing contact details of three referees.

Applications should be submitted as attachments via e-mail to cvs@flexi-personnel.com by 18th January, 2021.

Please indicate ‘Qualitative Field Interviewer-COVID 19 SRH Study’ on the subject line of the email.

We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Female applicants who meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply.

The successful candidates will be engaged for a maximum period of 3 weeks.

PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.

APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.