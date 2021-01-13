VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: QUALITATIVE FIELD INTERVIEWERS FOR THE COVID-19 SEXUAL AND REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH STUDY IN KENYA
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is an African-led and Africa-based international research institute committed to conducting high quality and policy relevant multidisciplinary research.
Our research addresses important developmentissues and challenges facing sub-Saharan Africa in areas such as education, population, health, aging, urbanization and wellbeing.
Our goal is to generate evidence for meaningful action, engage with policy makers in the region to disseminate our research findings, influence policy decisions, and improve the quality of life in Africa
APHRC invites applications for Qualitative Field Interviewers in its COVID-19 Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) Study to be conducted across select counties in Kenya (Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos, and Kakamega).
The main aim of the project is to assess the impact of the COVID19 pandemic on SRH services in Kenya
Duties and Responsibilities
- Recruit participants who meet the eligibility criteria
- Obtain informed consent from study participants
- Interview recruited study participants
- Take notes and compile comprehensive qualitative interview debriefing notes / reports
- Complete, edit and submit all interviews for cross-checking and verification by the supervisor
- Keep updated records and databases of assigned work
- Other related activities, assigned by the supervisor and project manager
- Ensuring safety of data collection tools and equipment assigned
- Perform other duties as may be assigned by the Principal Investigator
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology, Sociology or related disciplines
- Previous experience working in the field of sexual and reproductive health research
- Ability to facilitate interviews in English and Swahili
- Fully available for training and during the entire data collection period
- Experience in note taking during qualitative discussions
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Potential candidates are invited to submit a cover letter together with a CV containing contact details of three referees.
Applications should be submitted as attachments via e-mail to cvs@flexi-personnel.com by 18th January, 2021.
Please indicate ‘Qualitative Field Interviewer-COVID 19 SRH Study’ on the subject line of the email.
We regret that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Female applicants who meet the qualifications are encouraged to apply.
The successful candidates will be engaged for a maximum period of 3 weeks.
PLEASE NOTE: APPLICANTS ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MAKE ANY PAYMENTS TO ANYONE DURING ANY STAGE OF THE RECRUITMENT PROCESS.
APHRC and Flexi Personnel are equal opportunity employers and are committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.