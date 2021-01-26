Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – A claim that Kenya is interfering with the internal affairs of Somalia is a hoax.

This was revealed by a team appointed by IGAD to investigate claims by Somalia that Kenya is arming militia to destabilize it.

Investigators found no evidence to confirm the claim.

The claims had caused a diplomatic spat between Kenya and Somalia prompting a recall of diplomats.

“The commission considers that these grievances, some of which are longstanding, do not appear to it to be sufficient to justify a diplomatic separation between Kenya and Somalia.”

“It is true that the federal government of Somalia is sovereign in its decisions,” says part of a report by the team.

“However, on closer examination, it cannot help but be considered disproportionate and unproductive because the two countries are intimately linked politically, humanely and economically.”

It recommended that more diplomatic efforts be deployed at the highest level in order to reconcile the two sisterly countries of Kenya and Somalia.

Somalia had broken off diplomatic relations with Kenya on December 15, 2020, after having earlier recalled its ambassador and sent the Kenyan representative back to his country for consultations with his authorities on November 30, 2020.

