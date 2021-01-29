Friday, 29 January 2021 – Seasoned radio presenter, Nick Ndeda, has been exposed as a deadbeat dad by his baby mama, on the same day he resigned from Radio Africa Group after a 9-year stint.

Drama started after Nick, who has been hosting an evening show at Kiss 100, announced to his fans on Thursday through his social media accounts that he called it quits.

“I met the coolest people, made friends, family and memories.

That is what life and its seasons are about. Thanks to everyone who always tuned in.Your energy and time was never taken for granted.

So, no sadness, no tears, only excitement because now it means we are about to start a new experience, make new friends, family and memories onwards,’’ he wrote and announced his departure.

While responding to a tweet by G-Money, Nick Ndeda jokingly said that his mother has always been special throughout his life and shortly after, a lady claiming to be his baby mama popped up in the comments and angrily clapped back at him and accused him of being a deadbeat father.

“She should tell you to take care of your kid… does she know that you make videos denying her existence 6 years down the road?,” she clapped back.

