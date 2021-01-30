Saturday, 30 January 2021 – A famous pastor from Eldoret has been exposed as a dead beat father after he impregnated a lady and dumped her.

The shameless man of God identified as Pastor Dickson Waime, preaches at the House of Grace Church, Eldoret branch.

He is mentored by House of Grace founder Bishop David Muriithi, another thirsty man of God who sleeps with female members of his congregation.

A lady reached out to blogger Xtiandela complete with evidence to prove that Pastor Dickson Waime doesn’t provide for his kid despite being ordered by the court to pay for the child support.

Here’s the expose courtesy of Xtiandela.

See photos of the shameless pastor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST