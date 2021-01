Tuesday, 19 January 2021 – Veteran journalist John Kamau has exposed corrupt traffic police officers who are extorting bribes from matatu drivers at the Gatitu-Garissa junction in Thika town.

The cops camp along the busy highway to collect Ksh 100 and 50 bob notes from matatu drivers rather than control traffic.

EACC should swing into action and arrest these greedy cops.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST