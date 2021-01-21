Thursday, January 21, 2021 – The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) has said Kenyans are not out of the woods from Covid-19 and they should expect more deaths from March this year.

The institute, through a publication dubbed Projections of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Following Schools Reopening, noted that there will be 1.1 million infections over this period, with the large majority of infections remaining undetected owing to the limitations on testing.

“Under the most plausible scenario, we project that the rate of Covid-19 case and death incidence will peak in mid-March 2021,” Kemri said in the report.

KEMRI further estimated that there would be a 50 percent reduction of within school infectious contacts compared to pre-pandemic social mixing in schools based on the additional measures introduced.

Students resumed in-person learning on January 4 after a nine-month break which was necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic

The Kenyan DAILY POST