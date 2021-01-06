Closing date: January 22, 2021

Organization Profile

RefuSHE protects, nurtures, educates, and empowers young refugee women and girls in East Africa through a unique holistic model that provides shelter, education, case management, counseling, childcare, legal advocacy, and vocational training. RefuSHE’s holistic program meets the imminent needs of unaccompanied, separated and orphaned refugee girls, young women, and their children.

Founded in 2008, RefuSHE is a U.S. nonprofit with headquarters in Chicago and operations in Nairobi, Kenya. It is the first and only organization dedicated to refugee girls in East Africa. Over the past twelve years, RefuSHE has grown to become a leading institution and global thought-leader in the field of refugee protection.

Position Title: Executive Assistant to the CEO (National)

Department: Administration

Supervisor: Chief Executive Officer

Summary Profile

The Executive Assistant shall provide overall executive administration support to the CEO, manage meetings and appointments, handle CEO’s correspondences, facilitate smooth running of the CEO’s office and interdepartmental coordination between his office and other internal departments as well as the public.

She shall be required to maintain a good corporate image for the CEO’s office as well as the organization at large. She shall maintain a high level of confidentiality on all information and communication at the CEO’s office.

Key Responsibilities

Executive Administration

Screening telephone calls for the CEO, taking messages and handling them appropriately.

Providing a bridge for smooth communication between the CEO’s office, internal departments, and other stakeholders.

Drafting correspondences for the CEO and senior management in accordance with instructions.

Providing executive support to the CEO, board and senior management team members.

Meeting and greeting visitors at all level of seniority.

Cultivating a good working relationship between CEO’s office and staff members.

Performing clerical duties for the CEO and senior management team such as photocopying, binding, scanning, filing, and mailing.

Management of Appointments and Meetings

Working closely and effectively with the CEO to keep him well informed of upcoming commitments and responsibilities.

Maintaining the CEO’s calendar and itinerary to facilitate his work plan and to avoid overlapping of tasks/events.

Coordinating meetings for the CEO and meetings with senior management team to avoid conflict of dates and events.

Maintaining board meeting schedule for the year.

Preparing meeting notices, agendas, minutes and matters arising thereof as needed.

Facilitating arrangements for meetings including managing room bookings and venues, catering, room preparation, compiling and disseminating agenda and papers.

Briefing the CEO for meetings, presentation materials, including coordinating all materials, directions and equipment as needed.

Drafting weekly and monthly reports for CEO’s office.

Board Liaison Support

Serving as a liaison between the CEO to board members and general public.

Serving as the CEO’s administrative liaison to board members.

Communicating directly on behalf of the CEO to the board members when required.

Responsible for obtaining information, photos and bios for all new board members.

Maintaining an updated list of all board members and executive members.

Any other lawful duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Competencies

Degree in Public Relations or Communications or other related studies from a recognized institution and at least 3-5 years’ work experience in implementing similar projects.

Good command of English both oral and written.

High level of confidentiality with information.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Good working experience in MS Office suite.

Strong report writing and presentation skills.

Ability to multitask on demanding roles.

Good planning and coordination skills, with the ability to organize a substantial workload comprised of complex and diverse tasks.

Strong self-starter, able to take initiative and adapt to changing circumstances and priorities.

Ability to remain flexible in a dynamic environment and work well in a team.

Commitment to RK’s safeguarding and other policies on child protection.

How to Apply

Your application should be sent to admin@refushe.org indicating the position title in the email subject as “Executive Assistant to the CEO” by close of business 22nd January 2021. It should include a cover letter & a detailed CV plus other relevant credentials. Kindly indicate your current and expected remuneration.

Please note, shortlisting shall be done on a rolling basis.**

Human Resources & Administration Manager

RefuSHE

P.O. Box 63192-00619, Nairobi

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted