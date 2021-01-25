Monday, 25 January 2021 – A former police officer who killed his boss has been arrested after hiding for years.

The suspect, Albert Lelei Ntuitai, killed the late Chief Inspector Henry Odongo Sindani in June 2016.

Before his brutal murder, Inspector Odongo was the OCS Muthithi Police Station in Kigumo, Murang’a County.

According to DCI, the suspect shot the deceased police boss 9 times after they quarreled.

He then escaped but over the weekend, he was smoked out of his hiding in Narok South after engaging detectives in cat and mouse games for 4 years.

Here are photos of the suspect.

