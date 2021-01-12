Tuesday, 12 January 2021 – Sherlyne Anyango is a famous Kenyan socialite who shot to fame last year during Covid lockdown.
Sherlyne created a fanbase by entertaining men through live Instagram sessions.
After becoming famous, she quit her job at Citizen TV where she worked in the production department to become a full-time flesh peddler.
Currently, she is among the most sought after socialites and flesh peddlers in the country.
The big-booty socialite has left men with wishful thinking after she shared a juicy video shaking her famous booty.
Watch the video.
