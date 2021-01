Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – As 2022 fast approaches, Kenyans are rushing to form groups to support their favourite candidate.

Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp has so many groups that have been formed by greedy Kenyans who want to milk his billions.

Among the many groups in Tanga Tanga, is this faction consisting of aging women from Nandi County, who are calling themselves ‘Wasupa Na Ruto’.

The hustle is real.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST