Friday, January 29, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today landed in Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County for a four-day engagement meeting with elected leaders from Mt Kenya.

Unlike in the past, Uhuru used a chopper to fly from Nairobi to Sagana to avoid his supporters, who have now turned to be ‘disciples’ of Deputy President William Ruto.

Sources said Uhuru, who in the past was traveling by road from Nairobi to Sagana, was afraid that he may face the rebellion witnessed in Githurai on Wednesday when former Prime Minister Raila Odinga visited the area considered to be a gateway to Mt Kenya region.

According to State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena, the Head of State will start his busy schedule on Saturday by meeting leaders from Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nakuru, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Nithi counties.

The closed-door meeting, whose main agenda is development, will be open to all invited Central Kenya leaders.

“The head of state will also hold meetings with the leadership and residents to discuss national programmes among them, the Big Four agenda, the Building Bridges Initiative, curriculum reforms and the fight against Covid-19,” Kanze said.

