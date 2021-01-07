Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Kiambu Senator, Kimani Wamatangi, has concurred with sentiments made by Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, who said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Wamatangi, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, said BBI is facing challenges in Mt Kenya because most of the residents don’t know the contents of the document.

He also said BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region because it has been distilled down to a contest between Deputy President William Ruto and the ODM party leader Raila Odinga and people are taking sides without looking at the contents of the document.

On December 30, 2020, Kang’ata wrote a letter and urged President Uhuru Kenyatta that BBI is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

Kang’ata, who has since gone into hiding, has been attacked by Uhuru’s men who accused him of being a Tanga Tanga sympathizer.

Tanga Tanga is an amorphous group in the Jubilee Party associated with the Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST