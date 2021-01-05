Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago, has taken action after hate leaflets were circulated in Kipkenyo Ward, warning certain tribes of dire consequences.

Mandago has called on security agencies to launch an investigation on the origin of the hate leaflets.

In a police report, the leaflets admonished certain tribes and asked them to leave the area immediately, failure to which they would face consequences.

Speaking to residents during a press conference on Monday, Mandago asked detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to speed up investigations and make arrests.

“A few months ago leaflets were dispersed in the same area and the DCI did not make an arrest.”

“We are calling asking them to move with speed and arrest these culprits,” Mandago stated.

He added that it was not the first time the area was witnessing such a case.

Mandago asked the locals to work closely with the village administration and peace committees headed by the council of elders to ensure peace prevailed and electoral related violence was shunned.

On his part, Deputy Governor Daniel Chemmo asked residents to be more vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

Police officers have since been deployed in the area to ensure that violence is not witnessed in the area.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident came two months after a group of individuals purporting to be internally displaced persons visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi and reported that they had been forcefully evicted from the area.

