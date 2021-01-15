Friday, January 15, 2021 – Nairobi Woman Representative, Esther Passaris, has become the first top government official to congratulate Anne Kananu following her swearing-in as the deputy Governor of Nairobi.

In a colourful ceremony held at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, Kananu, who was appointed by former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, as his deputy, was sworn-in becoming the first female Deputy Governor of Nairobi.

Passaris said she looks forward to working with her and Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS).

“Congratulations Anne Kananu on your swearing-in as Nairobi County’s 1st female Deputy Governor. I look forward to a great working relationship between your office,@NMS_Kenya and all elected leaders to deliver for the People of Nairobi,” Passaris wrote Friday.

Kananu’s expedited swearing-in is the latest in efforts by the ‘deep state’ to avoid a by-election in Nairobi since they sensed that ‘hustler’ candidate, who is being supported by Deputy President William Ruto, may annihilate them.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru was the hustler candidate in a by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

The Kenyan DAILY POST