Monday, 18 January 2021 – Over the weekend, a 60-year-old businessman identified as Mr. Stephen Kariuki died at his side-chick’s house in Changamwe, Mombasa.

The deceased had visited Esther Karimi, a lady said to be his mpango wa kando, for sex.

According to Esther, the businessman arrived at her house at around 2 PM, went for a short call, and then proceeded to the bedroom for a brief romp.

As they were exchanging fluids, Kariuki fainted on top of her and she panicked when she realized he wasn’t responding.

This prompted her to alert neighbours who rushed him to a nearby hospital using a tuk-tuk.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The visibly shaken single mother of one told NTV during an interview that she has been receiving threats from unknown people, following the death of the businessman.

Watch a video of Esther speaking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST