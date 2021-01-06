Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend, Chantal, has found another man to warm her bed after parting ways with the witty comedian.

Eric broke up with the beautiful Chantal who has Italian roots after dating for four years.

While confirming the rumours that they were no longer an item, Chantal took to her Instagram page and wrote, “Hello guys, I hope this finds you well I have been silent for a while…Eric and I have had long discussions for the past one month. As you all know my family lives in Italy and it’s been really challenging for both of us”.

Omondi’s ex-lover posted a video goofing with her new man in a swimming pool and confirmed that she is off the market.

Watch.

