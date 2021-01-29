Friday, January 29, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Education CS, George Magoha, to move swiftly and contain the rising indiscipline cases in schools.

Speaking at Sagana State Lodge on Friday, State House Spokesperson, Kanze Dena, stated that Uhuru told Magoha to contain the wave of school fires before it gets out of hand.

He also reminded the perpetrators of the fires that the National Police Service (NPS) working with the Ministry of Education are under his firm instructions to deal decisively with anyone found culpable.

“The president is concerned about the breakout of school fires which have mainly affected secondary schools.”

“It is very unfortunate and he has noted parents’ anxiety.”

“President Kenyatta has directed the Ministry of Education to put an end to the arsons. He has promised that the government will find a solution to the fires,” Kanze announced.

The head of state promised that he was keenly following the developments and pledged to parents that the outbreak would be contained.

The president called for the collaboration of all stakeholders in the education sector.

The Kenyan DAILY POST