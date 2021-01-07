Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, has cracked the whip by firing 86 doctors for striking and leaving helpless patients to die as they watched.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda is among 86 doctors who were fired by Joho yesterday.

In a statement by the Mombasa County Public Service Board, the doctors were dismissed from their services after they failed to return to work as ordered by the government.

“All the doctors who have failed, refused and/or neglected to return to work be dismissed from County services as provided for under section 44 (4) (a), (c) and (e) of the Employment Act 2007 which constitute justifiable or lawful grounds for the dismissal as highlighted in the Act,” reads the statement.

In the notice signed by Mombasa County Public Service Board secretary Jeizun Faruk, he directed the Health CAS to ensure that the sacked doctors received their letters and surrendered government property.

“Kindly ensure the above doctors receive their letters and immediately hand over all the properties belonging to the County Government to their supervisors.”

“Update us on the progress of the dissemination of the letters, handover and staff return for each of the facilities,” the notice further reads.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe had warned medics that they will be fired if they fail to return to work immediately, but Mwachonda and his crew did not take the CS seriously and now they have become the first casualties.

He stated that the State had done the best to ensure medics have a safe working environment yet they still chose to go on strike.

The medics had been protesting poor working conditions in the hospitals in a protracted battle that started in 2020.

The Kenyan DAILY POST