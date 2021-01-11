Monday, 11 January 2021 – Christian Kadima, the suspect behind the brutal murder of prominent lawyer Elizabeth Koki, was arraigned in court on Monday morning to answer murder charges.

Kadima is suspected to have murdered Koki last week at her residence in Syokimau before fleeing the scene.

The deceased’s body was discovered by the house help.

The house help grew suspicious after her boss took long to wake up and when she accessed her bedroom, she stumbled upon her lifeless body.

Detectives arrested Koki on Friday night at a city lodging where he was hiding.

During the hearing of the murder case at Mavoko Law Court, Koki’s father broke down and started wailing, forcing her family to take him out of the court.

Kadima will be held at Mlolongo Police Station for 14 days as police seek more time to conclude investigations.

Here’s a photo of Koki’s father breaking down in court.

