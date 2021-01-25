Monday, 25 January 2021 – The Kikuyu music industry has been dealt a major blow after renowned Mugithi singer, Mighty Salim, died on Sunday after a long battle with kidney failure.

Before the popular singer fell ill, he would rub shoulders with who is who in the society, including famous politicians and other influential people.

Everyone wanted to be associated with him but when things went south, he was abandoned by the people he trusted.

One of the popular MPs from Mt Kenya even gave him a fake cheque worth Ksh 50,000.

An emotional Facebook post of Mighty Salim warning people who didn’t help him when he was alive not to help him when he dies has emerged.

Check out the post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST