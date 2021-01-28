Thursday, 28 January 2021 – A little-known lady from Eldoret has caused a stir after she accused Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz of failing to take parental responsibility after impregnating her.

The lady, identified as Elizabeth Nafula, claims that she met Diamond in 2016 at 64 Resort and Restaurant in Eldoret where she worked as a receptionist.

He vibed her and after having some nice time without protection, she fell pregnant and later gave birth to a bouncing baby girl.

Nafula claims that she even travelled to Tanzania to try and meet her alleged celebrity baby-daddy but her efforts bore no fruits.

She only met his mother Bi Sandra, who chased her away.

She was stranded at Likoni police station after her efforts to reach the famous singer failed.

See video shared by Radio Maisha presenter Billy Miya.

