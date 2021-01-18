Monday January 18, 2021 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is now the talk of town after interfering with former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama’s marriage for personal agenda.

This is after he fronted Muthama’s ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu, to run for Machakos senator in the upcoming by-election just to spite Muthama who is leading the hustler campaign in the county.

In statement, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua accused the Wiper Kenya Party leader of harboring a grudge against Muthama and now wrecking his marriage.

He claimed that the only reason Kavindu was chosen was to settle a personal grudge between him and the former Machakos Senator.

Mutua further insinuated that the move by Kalonzo was an open display of disrespect to the elderly and women in the county of Machakos.

“We want to ask him to ask for forgiveness.”

“That is not in the habit for an elderly person and a leader of his stature to mingle with another man’s wife for political gain,” Mutua remarked.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap Party leader called upon elders and religious leaders from the region to summon and advise Kalonzo accordingly as he had made the region a laughing stock.

“Here we have a problem and I would like to ask you (elders and religious leaders) to solve it,” he urged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST