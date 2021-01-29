Friday, 29 January 2021 – Bongo singer Diamond Platnumz has for the first time revealed that he contemplated committing suicide at some point.

Speaking to Wasafi Media on Thursday, ‘Simba, as he is commonly known, confessed that he wanted to take poison and die after he was hurt by a person close to him.

He then figured that even if he commits suicide, people will still talk and so, he decided to face the challenge like a gentleman.

“I have gone through many things that made me want to take poison. I was talking to someone while narrating my story and then I figured, if I take the poison, then people will still talk, then I decided to face the challenge” he said.

Diamond added that during that time, when he wanted to end his life, he was posting a lot of motivational quotes on his social media handles.

