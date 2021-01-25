Monday, January 25, 2021 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has dismissed claims that it is targeting Murang’a County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, over his stand on Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Over the weekend, the anti-graft agency stormed Kang’ata’s law firm in Nairobi over what it termed as investigating an irregular payment from Nairobi County Government.

But Kang’ata, who is also the majority Chief whip at the Senate, claimed the move was a political witch hunt aimed at frustrating him for stating that BBI is unpopular in Mt Kenya.

However, EACC CEO, Twalib MBarak, has dismissed Kang’ata’s claim saying the agency was doing its work of investigating shoddy law firms that were irregularly paid Sh 400 million by the Nairobi County Government.

“We are not targeting anyone in the probe. The problem is rampant in all counties where officials collude to steal from public coffers in the name of legal fees. We have asked for the documentation to ascertain the authenticity of the pending bills before they are cleared,” Mbarak said.

“The matter is a menace in the counties. It cuts across and dates back to the period of the defunct local authorities.” Mbarak added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST