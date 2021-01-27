Wednesday, 27 January 2021 – A section of Kenyans in various estates across the city woke up to slogans of dynasty paintings on their cars.

Deputy President William Ruto started the toxic politics of dynasty vs hustlers as 2022 campaigns take shape.

Ruto claims that he represents hustlers while President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga represent dynasty.

Experts have warned that the narrative will poison Kenyans since it’s aimed at inciting violence and dividing Kenyans on the basis of social classes.

And true to experts’ warning, it seems the Dynasty Vs Hustlers will soon explode.

See photos of the damage caused after dynasty slogans were sprayed on cars.

