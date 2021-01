Tuesday, 19 January 2021 – There was drama along University way after boda-boda riders in conjunction with students from the University of Nairobi cornered a group of thugs who attempted to rob a nearby bank.

A video that has spread online like bushfire shows rowdy students and the boda-boda riders beating the four thugs that included 3 men and a woman like stray dogs.

Police came to the rescue of the thugs before they were lynched

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST