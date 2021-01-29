Friday, January 29, 2021 – The General Service Unit’s elite squad Recce whisked Deputy President William Ruto away from a rowdy crowd in Nairobi on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

A section of the youth interrupted Ruto while he was addressing a gathering at Burma Market.

MPs led by Mohamed Ali (Nyali) attempted to calm the protesting youth, but the situation escalated as the attention of the attendees was also diverted.

Ruto’s convoy was also stuck in the middle of the multitude which had convened to listen to his address.

On sensing danger, the Recce squad gathered around the DP’s car after which he alighted from the rooftop and was quickly whisked away to a separate car.

The security aids pushed the crowd to create a path for Ruto and guarded him as he walked through the crowd.

Earlier on, he assured the residents that the Jubilee government was working on creating jobs and improving the living standards in the city.

“We are smarter than them.”

“All they talk about are hustlers and wheelbarrows.”

“They now understand that Kenyans are awake and are tired of cheap politics,” Ruto said.

“Kenyans want to know how they will benefit and how their lives will be improved.”

“The Jubilee government was functioning well until Raila entered the fray with the BBI…all our plans have since been shelved,” he blamed Odinga.

He also urged the crowd not to be concerned about Odinga’s 2022 plans, claiming that the former Prime Minister was enjoying the support of the deep state and system and he (Ruto) was with God and the people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST