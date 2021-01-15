Friday, 15 January 2021 – Diamond Platnumz’s mother, Bi Sandra, has caused a stir after she took to social media and posted photos of a man she claims is the singer’s real father.

The famous and controversial Mzee Abdul Juma has been claiming that he is the biological father of the Bongo singer.

Mzee Abdul has even been accusing Diamond of failing to support him financially despite being one of the richest musicians in East Africa.

But as things stand, he is not the biological father of the celebrated Tanzanian singer.

Mama Dangote took to social media and shared photos of the man that she claims is the biological father of her celebrity son.

See photos that have caused a stir.

The Kenyan DAILY POST