Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Laikipia Woman Representative, Cate Waruguru, has hinted at rejoining Deputy President William Ruto’s political camp, popularly known as Tanga Tanga, after the Githurai incident in which former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was heckled and jeered by Deputy President William Ruto’s supporters while marketing the infamous Building Bridges Initiative.

In a statement yesterday, Waruguru reiterated a statement by Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata on the unpopularity of the BBI in the Mt Kenya region, citing the Githura incident.

“A certain truth is emerging.”

“I remember supporting Senator Irungu Kang’ata for informing His Excellency the truth from our people.”

“I still and will always support the truth as that of the Senator for being loyal and truthful to our boss.”

“I got some criticism on various platforms but today in Githurai…….Yawa rírí Nírîarega nguo (the sun is too hot for us to keep wearing clothes), ” Waruguru stated.

Her statement left most of her supporters confused bearing in mind that she defected from Ruto’s camp in June last year to support the ODM leader.

Many interpreted it as a sign that she was planning to defect from Odinga’s camp.

Yesterday, a section of youths in Githurai shouted down the former Prime Minister as he prepared to address the residents and market his BBI.

It took the intervention of local politicians and police officers to calm the group and allow the rally to proceed as planned.

Politicians who had accompanied Odinga accused their rivals of funding the youth to disrupt the meeting.

