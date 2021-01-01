Friday, 01 January 2021 – A cunning slay queen was busted stealing from a man’s house at Hunters estate in Kasarani as Kenyans ushered in the New Year.

According to reports, the man had picked the lady from a nearby club and then took her to his crib to have a nice time together.

She is said to have drugged him and just when she was fleeing his house with a stolen sub-woofer, neighbours cornered her.

She was beaten before being set free.

Check out the photos shared on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply