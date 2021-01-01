Friday, 01 January 2021 – A cunning slay queen was busted stealing from a man’s house at Hunters estate in Kasarani as Kenyans ushered in the New Year.

According to reports, the man had picked the lady from a nearby club and then took her to his crib to have a nice time together.

She is said to have drugged him and just when she was fleeing his house with a stolen sub-woofer, neighbours cornered her.

She was beaten before being set free.



