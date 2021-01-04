Monday, 04 January 2021 – A drunk man caused drama while he was being arrested after he insulted cops, calling them shamba boys.

The man who is identified as Peter Maanza, bragged that he has a Master’s Degree and he doesn’t understand why he was being bundled into a police van like a street urchin.

“I’m a Kenyan. I’m in Kenya. What disturbance have I done? Are you educated fools?” he posed.

“Why have you put me in handcuffs…where are you coming from? You are just shamba boys collected from nowhere? You are useless people! I’m not a village boy, my friend. I went to university. Where i’m sure none of you has ever qualified for, “he continued.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST